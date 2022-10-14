MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

MAG Silver stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.52.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

