Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MMP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.63. 40,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

