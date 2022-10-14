Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 27,563 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,002,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $22.40. 17,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,915,370. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.09. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.