Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (MHNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Maiden Holdings North America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHNC opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

