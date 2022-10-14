MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stock Price Down 8%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $27.55. Approximately 11,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 292,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $142.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,381,000 after acquiring an additional 694,851 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,736,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,252,000 after acquiring an additional 217,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,330,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42,862 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,618,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,703,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

