Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.79

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.79 and traded as low as $14.26. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 829 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

