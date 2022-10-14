Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 290 Price Target at Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Man Group from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Man Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $303.40.

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF remained flat at $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

