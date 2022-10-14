Manifold Finance Trading Down 38.4% This Week (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $992,528.00 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $37.94 or 0.00193208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance was first traded on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold Finance (FOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Manifold Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Manifold Finance is 38.12423682 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,248,355.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manifoldfinance.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

