Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.17. 9,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

