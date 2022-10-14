Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Price Performance

NYSE MMI opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $395.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,155,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.