MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lowered MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded MarineMax from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.80.

MarineMax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HZO stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 6,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.17 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.31. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $688.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca White sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $150,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,601 shares of company stock valued at $696,881. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 91.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in MarineMax by 74.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

