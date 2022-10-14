MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.30.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average of $265.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $424.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

