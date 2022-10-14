Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given New GBX 100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAKSY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.60.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,057. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.