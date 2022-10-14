Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $63.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Masco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.60 on Friday. Masco has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.