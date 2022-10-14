Mask Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.73 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00005421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $49.09 million and approximately $11.73 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,229,163 tokens. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

