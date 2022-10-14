Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $440.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.81 on Thursday, reaching $289.15. The stock had a trading volume of 128,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,588. The stock has a market cap of $279.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.54. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $980,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

