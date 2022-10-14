MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

MCFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 4,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,082. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 390,188 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

