Matson (NYSE:MATX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. Matson has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. Matson had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson will post 30.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,538.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,078 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $415,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,473 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Matson by 8.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,895,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.