Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at National Bankshares

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

CVE MMX traded up C$0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.