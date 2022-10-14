McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

