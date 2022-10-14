McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.47 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

