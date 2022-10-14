McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Price Performance

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,096. The company has a market capitalization of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.97.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

