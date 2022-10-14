McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,603. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.