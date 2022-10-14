McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
McEwen Mining Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,603. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.
McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
