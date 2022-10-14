McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The stock had a trading volume of 94,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.