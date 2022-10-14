McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 10,144 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 608.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.76. 265,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.22. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

