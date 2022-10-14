McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

HFWA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,066. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

