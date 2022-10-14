McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 563 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 21.4% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,860 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 43.0% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 9.0% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.6% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.11. 88,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,481,681. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

