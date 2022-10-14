McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 7,544 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 913.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.51. 923,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

