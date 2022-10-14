McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 3,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,711. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.