McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.88. The stock had a trading volume of 39,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

