MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Up 10,344.4% in September

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, an increase of 10,344.4% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MDH Acquisition by 76.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in MDH Acquisition by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

MDH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,888. MDH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

