Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVY)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.