MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MediWound stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,566. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.