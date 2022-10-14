Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRK. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

MRK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.83. 65,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,407. The stock has a market cap of $235.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

