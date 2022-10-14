Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

About Mercury General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 151.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 13.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 313.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

