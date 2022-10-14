Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
MCY stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
