Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

