Meridian Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after buying an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,281,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $12,389,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.47 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

