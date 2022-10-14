Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.55.

CVS stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.11. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

