Meridian Financial Partners LLC Invests $4.19 Million in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Virginia National Bankshares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 182,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of VABK opened at $31.81 on Friday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $169.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( OTCMKTS:VABK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.80%.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

