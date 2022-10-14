Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases 16,857 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 370,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 425.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 136,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 949,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.