Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,493,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $338.26 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

