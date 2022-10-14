Meridian Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 71,707 John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. John Marshall Bancorp accounts for about 1.3% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.51% of John Marshall Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMSB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,742,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

JMSB opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

