Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes $964,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 21,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

