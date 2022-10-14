Meridian Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $250.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Featured Articles

