Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 201,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,479. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

