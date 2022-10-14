Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 433,343 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,343 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 2.53% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $159,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,021,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,890,000 after purchasing an additional 400,598 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after purchasing an additional 318,176 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Equius Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Equius Partners Inc. now owns 2,199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,899,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,382. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.