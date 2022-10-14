Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VEU stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 185,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,293. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.