Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,330,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.74. The stock had a trading volume of 107,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,263. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.