Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,918 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,928,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. Invst LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.73. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.34 and a one year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.