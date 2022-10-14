Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 2,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,864. Merus has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative net margin of 101.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at $592,940.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 278.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.